This French Technology Could Help Save Shopping Malls

One of the biggest problems brick-and-mortar retailers face these days is that many consumers prefer the convenience of shopping online.

Now, the French shopping mall owner Klépierre is prototyping an impressive new technology to give shoppers something they simply can’t get at home.

The technology, called the Inspiration Corridor, was created in partnership with the digital advertising agency DigitasLBi. It’s basically a booth shoppers can step into that surrounds the shopper with visual representations of clothing they might like to buy.

The digital showroom provides these recommendations by scanning a person’s body type and matching it with store inventory.

The recommendations are presented on a touchscreen, allowing shoppers to swipe through different options and add the ones they like directly to a shopping cart to pay for later.

Here’s a video DigitasLBi uploaded to Vimeo last month demonstrating how the Inspiration Corridor works:

