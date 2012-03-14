This Amazing Steam Locomotive Cost $5 Million And Took 18 Years To Build

Photo: Ian McDonald/A1SLT

At one time long ago, steam was the way to power a train from point A to point B.The steam locomotive was a tradition in England, but the last new steam train was released in 1960 as gas and electric took over the railways.



One of the idols of the steam locomotive world was the A1 Peppercorn train. 40-nine of these were built, with the last one coming out in 1949. But after over a decade in service, all 49 were destroyed in 1966.

None were preserved for future generations.

However, in 1990, the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust was formed with the intent of putting an all-new A1 Peppercorn steam locomotive on the rails of Britain. They planned on making the 50th train so there would be a bridge to the past.

According to A1 Steam Locomotive Trust Chairman Mark Allatt, the trust was established to fill a missing link in steam preservation.

Soon after the trust was established, work began on fundraising so an all-new locomotive could be constructed from scratch. With aggressive fundraising tactics and a motivated team, the project came to fruition.

But it took a long time.

The build took a whopping 18 years from start to finish, but at the end it was the only A1 Peppercorn locomotive in Britain. Christened Tornado, this locomotive is a fascinating study in bespoke engineering.

