This Amazing Carbon Neutral, Off-Grid Shack Has Been Named Far North Queensland House Of The Year

The off-grid stamp house project in Queensland

This ‘shack’ at Cape Tribulation has been named the Far North Queensland House of the Year in the Australian Institute of Architects’ 2014 Awards.

The judges said:

“This house is an extraordinary response to a very personal and adventurous brief for a new type of tropical house in a remnant paddock in the rainforest. The concrete fabric chosen for permanence, robustness and thermal mass is placed on a man-made lake and shaped and patterned around its quirky personal spaces to somehow make its otherworldly presence take its place in the world’s oldest and most pristine landscape.”

Charles Wright Architects was asked to deliver a carbon neutral solution for an environmentally sensitive site off-grid on the edge of the Queensland beachfront rain forest.

The architects say:

“The aim was not to simply produce an engineered outcome but produce a building which made the most of the sites natural amenity and re-introduced the surrounding native wetland environment.”

The building is reflected by way of its siting over a water ecosystem.

The design is formed in an innovative combination of in-situ and precast concrete.

The concrete was engineered and insulated incorporating a total solar panelled roof to provide for a constant cooler and more comfortable ambient temperature year-round.

The design utilises massive cantilevers to mitigate impact from potential flooding and king tide inundation associated with cyclonic activity.

The project is category 5 cyclone proof and therefore classed as a cyclone shelter.

The house has 250,000 litre water harvesting, renewable solar energy generation with solar backup, on-site advanced tertiary sewerage treatment plant, grey water recycling and irrigation, shaded and insulated thermal mass engineering, thermal storage tank system for cooling with feed back into mechanical and hydraulic facilities.

