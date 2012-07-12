A Perfect Red Line In A Hungarian Forest Marks A Toxic Sludge Spill

This photo posted to Reddit shows the toll that toxic aluminium sludge took on a Hungarian forest.



According to the poster, the photo hasn’t been altered in any way. The drastic difference between where the sludge spilled and not is jarring.

Check it out:

Photo: Reddit

