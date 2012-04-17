This Amazing New Yacht Looks Like A Space Ship — And Is Controlled By An iPad

Photo: Courtesy John Shuttleworth

Just last week, one of the most incredible new yachts ever conceived was launched in Zhuhai, China.The yacht, dubbed Adastra, is a 139-foot powered trimaran designed to take her owners on long distance cruises around the Pacific.



And in a nod to the preeminence of the iPad, key functions of Adastra can be controlled through a custom app.

The ship took more than five years to develop and has been delivered at a price in excess of $15 million.

