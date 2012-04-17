This Amazing New Yacht Looks Like A Space Ship — And Is Controlled By An iPad

Photo: Courtesy John Shuttleworth
Just last week, one of the most incredible new yachts ever conceived was launched in Zhuhai, China.The yacht, dubbed Adastra, is a 139-foot powered trimaran designed to take her owners on long distance cruises around the Pacific.
And in a nod to the preeminence of the iPad, key functions of Adastra can be controlled through a custom app.
The ship took more than five years to develop and has been delivered at a price in excess of $15 million.
From the rear, the finished ship seems to maintain all the hallmarks of the radical original design.
She may not be the biggest or fastest ship in the world, but she will be able to take nine guests and six crew for a trip.
