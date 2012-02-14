The Supercars That Showed Up To This Miami Gathering Need To Be Seen To Be Believed

Photo: Courtesy Alan Murphy Jr.

Southern Florida seems like it could be the ultimate playground for exotic car owners.Year round sunshine, palm trees, and pristine beaches mean that there is no reason to ever put that exotic ride into storage. Of course, there is the chance of a hurricane to disrupt the fun.



But the other prime location for an exotic car, Southern California, has the constant chance of a major earthquake or landslide looming over owners. We’d prefer the rain to seeing a car swallowed up in a massive hole in the Earth.

Over the weekend, our good friend Alan Murphy Jr. of Pioneer Linens was invited to an informal exotic car get together hosted by Teamspeed and Lamborghini of Miami, and he was nice enough to share the experience with us.

Dubbed “Exotics and Espresso,” this is a similar event to a Cars and Coffee show or our local NJ event, Cars and Croissants.

The collection needs to be seen to be believed. With cars ranging from a Bugatti Veyron to ones that were featured in the James Bond film Die Another Day, there was something there to impress even the most jaded enthusiasts.

