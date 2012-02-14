The Supercars That Showed Up To This Miami Gathering Need To Be Seen To Be Believed

Photo: Courtesy Alan Murphy Jr.
Southern Florida seems like it could be the ultimate playground for exotic car owners.Year round sunshine, palm trees, and pristine beaches mean that there is no reason to ever put that exotic ride into storage. Of course, there is the chance of a hurricane to disrupt the fun.
But the other prime location for an exotic car, Southern California, has the constant chance of a major earthquake or landslide looming over owners. We’d prefer the rain to seeing a car swallowed up in a massive hole in the Earth.
Over the weekend, our good friend Alan Murphy Jr. of Pioneer Linens was invited to an informal exotic car get together hosted by Teamspeed and Lamborghini of Miami, and he was nice enough to share the experience with us.
Dubbed “Exotics and Espresso,” this is a similar event to a Cars and Coffee show or our local NJ event, Cars and Croissants.
The collection needs to be seen to be believed. With cars ranging from a Bugatti Veyron to ones that were featured in the James Bond film Die Another Day, there was something there to impress even the most jaded enthusiasts.
The first thing that caught an eye, and rightfully so, was this Bugatti Veyron. With 1001 horsepower and a top speed of 253 MPH, it is an amazing sight.
This Audi R8 was a good example. The graphics even include QR codes to give instant access to the website.
Next to the R8 and Gallardo was a Murcielago LP670-4 SV. We aren't used to seeing Lambos in red; we like to think the owners that choose red are taking a subtle dig at Ferrari.
This XKR was also used in the filming of the movie. Alan noted that the Bond cars belonged to the owner of the Veyron. We would love to see the rest of that garage.
While not exotic, this Boxster Spyder had a very cool paint job that is normally seen on a 911 GT3 RS.
Two of the hottest GT convertibles from Italy were on hand: the Ferrari California and a Maserati GranTurismo Convertible.
While we really like the two Lamborghinis, the Bentley in the foreground is a little overdone for our tastes.
These two R8s were giving a nice comparison of the differences between the coupe and convertible versions.
