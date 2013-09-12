The Entire Construction Of The New World Trade Center In One Perfect GIF

DailyMotion Partnership Manager Dan Milano has posted this amazing GIF showing the construction of One World Trade Center (formerly known as the Freedom Tower) from ground zero to 1,776 feet.

The state-of-the-art building is slated to open in about two months.

Check out all 40,000 tons of structural steel being together:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.