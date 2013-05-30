This Amazing Geological Feature Could Be The Ultimate Beach Hideaway

Bornrich.com/ Hidden Beach

Need a getaway and don’t want to be disturbed?

Here is the perfect place to unwind.

Rightly named The Hidden Beach, Mexico’s ecological gem is literally a hole in the ground where the base opens up to reveal crystal clear waters and white, sandy beaches.

The untouched paradise is protected from the outside world and is only accessible by a small tunnel during low tide.



