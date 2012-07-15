This Amazing colour Footage Of The 1953 Tour De France Shows Us That Not Much Has Changed

With this year’s Tour de France now in full swing, here’s a fun look back at the 1953 Tour de France in which things look strangely similar to the modern race.



Well, that’s not entirely true. The cars are different (what is that being driven at the 0:20 mark?), the riders aren’t using helmets, and there is probably a lot less cheating going on. But other than that, the course, the riders, and the bikes, all look eerily familiar.



