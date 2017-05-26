This amazing chart from Ruslan Kogan predicts the future for online retailers in Australia under Amazon

Kogan.com founder Ruslan Kogan has had a pretty good time since listing his pure play online retailer in July last year.

Last month the company upgraded its full year EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to be more than $11.5 million

Today Kogan’s on the Gold Coast presenting at the annual Retail Global Conference. Below is one of the slides he shared with delegates about the future for online retailers in Australia when the Amazon era arrives.

We’ll just leave this here.

Supplied

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.