This Amazing Beach House in South Australia Has Just Won A Major Architecture Award

A beach house at Goolwa, South Australia.

This beach house has just won a major award at the 2014 South Australia Architecture Awards.

The judges said the beach retreat at Goolwa south of Adelaide boasts “a series of humble yet thoughtfully crafted and well planned spaces”.

The house designed by Grieve Gillett won the John S Chappel Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New).

The Australian Institute of Architects judges said the house is:

“A truly passionate testament to a design ethos that pulls no punches, marrying function and form to produce a bold and somewhat monumental punctuation in its coastal setting.”

Architects Grieve Gillett say the house provides a relaxed, comfortable environment for extended family and friends as well as a retreat for the owners.

Arranged as three north/south pods, the central pod accommodates free flowing living spaces over two levels. Bedrooms, located in the pods to each side afford privacy while still enjoying coastal views. Decks and generous windows connect each space with the coastal setting.

The house is designed to respond to its environment and context. It is located without disturbing the natural contours of the site and is set down from the road. The set down, articulation of the plan and projecting decks reduce the visual mass of the house.

An outer shell of hardwood cladding will weather over time, further softening the building into the landscape.

This textured carapace provides a counterpoint to the smooth inner linings, which continue the interior walls seamlessly to embrace the north and south decks.

They are exposed once again where the bathrooms and laundry are incised into the east and west facades.

The resulting house is a synthesis of the owner’s lifestyle and design ethos, providing an easy-going escape that makes the most of its coastal setting.

The house, which had a budget of $800,000, was completed in 2013.

