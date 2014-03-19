This Amazing Artwork Has 60,000 Pieces And Is Really Huge

Rally by Nike Savvas

Sydney artist Nike Savvas has just installed an artwork bigger than an Olympic swimming pool at the Art Gallery of NSW.

At 60-metres long and 8-metres wide, ‘Rally’ is one of the largest artworks ever seen at the gallery and consists of more than 60,000 strips of custom-sewn plastic bunting. It was commissioned by the gallery for the entrance court and is meant to symbolise the public life of art: crowds, mingled colours, shared space and social energy.

Justin Paton head curator of international art said the work is an homage to Impressionism with the strips of colour as mobile “brushstrokes”.

The work is on show until June 22.

