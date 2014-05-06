This Amazing Adelaide House, Built For A Car Buff, Is Now For Sale For Nearly $1 Million

A car lover’s eyrie. Photo: LJ Hooker

Car nut Cherise Collins gave architect Damian Campagnaro a simple brief for this amazing one-bedroom house in the Adelaide Hills – she wanted someone to park her vintage 356 Porsche “in my favourite room, the garage”.

“I did want a house where you could drive into the middle of the house,” she said on the ABC series Dream Build.

The house, which echoes the curving classic lines and colour of her white sports car, is on the market for the first time since it was built in 2012, with agent LJ Hooker estimating the price at between $890,000 and $950,000.

Beneath its apparent simplicity – there are no doors in the house – is some complex engineering that anchors the building to a steep slope amid the tree canopy looking out over Adelaide city.

Expressions of Interest on the property are open until May 22. The details are here.

How have a look inside the house (Photos: LJ Hooker)

The house looks a bit like an iPod docking station, but for a car The bathroom The bedroom The loungeroom The lounge and dining room looking out to the balcony The balcony, looking past the kitchen The bathroom from outside Drive right in, sit right down. The garage door slides open The view down to Adelaide from the dining space The layout of the house

