Akamai Deck Shows Mobile's No.1 Problem: 12 Seconds To Load A Page

The data is clear: mobile is going to be big.But it may not be fast.

According to data collected by Akamai Technologies, which specialises in web speed acceleration for advertisers, slow load times on mobile devices could be mobile advertising’s biggest obstacle.

The time it takes for a mobile site to load is reminiscent of web sites in the late 1990s—and that’s a big problem.

Everyone knows mobile is growing.

But growth can be really fast. It took Draw Something nine days to gather the same number of users that AOL took nine years to get.

Within the next two years half of all commerce-related visits will be mobile.

People want mobile sites to load faster or as fast as desktop sites.

But they don't.

It's been a while since the 12 second mark was standard.

And this is the problem: when sites are slow—people leave.

Mobile is already pretty big...

