Akamai Deck Shows Mobile's No.1 Problem: 12 Seconds To Load A Page

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The data is clear: mobile is going to be big.But it may not be fast.





According to data collected by Akamai Technologies, which specialises in web speed acceleration for advertisers, slow load times on mobile devices could be mobile advertising’s biggest obstacle.

The time it takes for a mobile site to load is reminiscent of web sites in the late 1990s—and that’s a big problem.

