Southwest Airlines Has A Secret Weapon To Make Everyone Love Flying

Photo: YouTube/ imakulatta

As the airline industry struggles to stay afloat, Southwest has found a secret weapon to set itself apart form the rest of the competition: singing flight attendants.Over the years several crew member performances have been caught on film and uploaded to YouTube.



We compiled some of the more interesting videos to give you an idea of what might await the next time you fly with Southwest.

