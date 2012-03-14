Southwest Airlines Has A Secret Weapon To Make Everyone Love Flying

Jana Kasperkevic
Southwest airlines singing flight attendant

Photo: YouTube/ imakulatta

As the airline industry struggles to stay afloat, Southwest has found a secret weapon to set itself apart form the rest of the competition: singing flight attendants.Over the years several crew member performances have been caught on film and uploaded to YouTube.

We compiled some of the more interesting videos to give you an idea of what might await the next time you fly with Southwest.  

David is probably the best known of the Southwest singing flight attendants

This flight attendant uses her tune to attack other airlines

This guy does Southwest Christmas carols

But not all Southwest flight attendants are musically gifted

This plane offers a different kind of experience

