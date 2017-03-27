This airline is selling return flights from Australia to India for $252

Picture: Getty Images

Travellers have been fortunate in recent decades to fly inexpensively, but one deal leaves Business Insider wondering whether the fare would cover the plane fuel.

Bargain flight finding service Scott’s Cheap Flights reported today that AirAsia is selling return tickets from three Australian cities to the Indian city of Tiruchirappalli for as low as $252. All flights are via the airline’s hub of Kuala Lumpur.

Business Insider’s search on Google Flights for cheap AirAsia fares to Tiruchirappalli , India. (Source: Tony Yoo)

The dates of the super cheap fares are scattered throughout April and May. Business Insider searched some dates and found a round trip ticket out of Sydney for $267 for departure on April 24 and return on May 6. According to Scott’s, Melbourne fares are going for as low as $263 and exit out of Gold Coast is a bargain $252.

“These fares could disappear anytime, even within a few hours,” said the notice to Scott’s Cheap Flights subscribers.

Potential travellers are warned that, as a budget carrier, meals and check-in luggage do cost extra on AirAsia.

Tiruchirappalli in the Tamil Nadu region on India southern tip, 322km south of Chennai.

