This Airline Blew Competitors Out Of The Water In A Customer Satisfaction Report

Southwest Airlines knocked it out of the ballpark in a new customer satisfaction report. Based on responses from 10,000 consumers, Southwest was the only airline to earn a “good” rating (73%) in this year’s Tempkin Experience Ratings.



The report ranks more than 200 companies across 18 industries in customer experiences.

AirTran, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines trailed the discount carrier by about 10 points with “OK” scores.

US Airways and American Airlines landed at the bottom of the heap, each pulling in just over 50%, but it’s worth noting that the airline industry ranked pretty poorly overall.

Consumers placed airlines 12th out of the 18 industries studied, despite the industry’s “modest improvement” in overall customer experience since last year. (No telling how the $10 fee hikes announced earlier this month will affect next year’s ratings.)

Here’s what set Southwest apart from the pack:

Functionality: This category ranked businesses on how well they met consumers needs. Southwest scored highest here, pulling in a full 8 points more than runner-up AirTran.

Accessibility & Emotional: Both AirTran and Southwest tied in these categories, based on how easy consumers felt it was to do business with them and how they felt about their interactions.

“Southwest Airlines not only continues to set the bar for customer experience in the airline industry, but it also continues to get better,” said Bruce Temkin, author of the report and Managing Partner of Temkin Group.

No matter which airline you choose, don’t forget to book at the right time.

See how all the airlines ranked below:

