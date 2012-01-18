This Aircraft Carrier Is The World's Most Expensive Parking Lot

Photo: Shawn J. Stewart

What you’re looking at is the deck of the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan covered in the vehicles of Navy Sailors heading to Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington. At a cost of about $4.5 billion this is probably the world’s most expensive parking lot.It may seem phenomenal, but this is actually a common occurrence for the Navy and a lot cheaper and easier than transporting the vehicles almost any other way. The weight of one E-2C Hawkeye is approximately 43,000 pounds, or about 12 cars, and a Nimitz-class carrier usually carries four of those.



The U.S.S. Ronald recently served in Asia and was en route to Kitsap for upgrades and repairs.

(Hat tip to SenorDuckLives!)

This post originally appeared at Jalopnik.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.