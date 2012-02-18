THIS AGAIN: People Are Talking About $6 TRILLION Worth Of Fake US Treasuries Seized In Italy

This story is raising some eyebrows this morning…



Italian anti-mafia prosecutors said they seized a record $6 trillion of allegedly fake U.S. Treasury bonds, an amount that’s almost half of the U.S.’s public debt.

The bonds were found hidden in makeshift compartments of three safety deposit boxes in Zurich, the prosecutors from the southern city of Potenza said in an e-mailed statement. The Italian authorities arrested eight people in connection with the probe, dubbed “Operation Vulcanica,” the prosecutors said.

It’s amusing — $6 trillion worth of fake bonds found in a safety deposit box — but it’s not really that weird. If you can counterfeit $6 worth of bonds, you can counterfeit $6 trillion worth.

And this exact story popped up back in Summer of 2009. So really, it’s a snooze.

Watch the AP report below.



