This AFL Player Has Admitted Being Abused And Says He Knows Who Killed Someone

Photo: Getty/Michael Dodge

Today Collingwood footballer Harry O’Brien told the media he is suffering from depression, revealing a troubled past marred by sexual abuse.

According to The Herald-Sun, he also said he knows who killed someone.

“I’m going through a history … of things for a long time, including a long and very complicated history of sexual abuse, suicide, depression, seeing someone get murdered, knowing that who murdered that person and not being able to say anything, knowing that person will probably murder you.

“I’m going through quite a tough time at the moment,” O’Brien said according to the newspaper’s website.

“And I’d just ask you guys for your sensitivities to that.”

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has thrown his support behind the player, telling radio station Triple M this morning the club had “the best doctors, the best psychiatrists, the best psychologists all working on the case.”

Read more about it here.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.