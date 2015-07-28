This ad of a mother running in her bikini has divided mums across the world

Bugaboo is the BMW of children’s strollers.

But the luxury baby brand, which sells prams for around $1000, has found itself in the gossip circles of mothers’ groups after it posted a photo of model and mum Ymre Stiekema on Facebook pushing her two-year-old in a Bugaboo – wearing just a bikini and joggers.

Along with the caption: “See how model and mum Ymre Stiekema stays fit and healthy with the Bugaboo Runner… Stay tuned for more running tips!”

The post has caused an uproar as some mothers criticised what they consider the brand’s unrealistic portrayal of a post-partum figure.

Interestingly however, a large proportion of the comments came from women defending the model for her “if you got it flaunt it” attitude.

Here is just some of flack the photo is receiving.

Bugaboo stipulates on its blog, linked to the photo, that Stiekema, 23, is “an avid runner” and has a “crazy schedule”, and is therefore by no means meant to be a reflection of the everyday mum.

The model, who shoots ad campaigns for high-end fashion brands such as Prada, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, also benefits from good genetics. Her father used to be a marathon runner, but she admits: “42 km is a bit too far for me!”

While a bikini might not be her regular running attire, Stiekema’s Instagram account is full of photos of her exercising.

Thanks @nikerunning for my nike free 4.0 #running #nike #free4.0 #nlvogue A photo posted by Ymre Stiekema (@ymrevcs) on May 25, 2015 at 7:54am PDT

At the end of the day it’s an ad, it’s designed to be attention-grabbing. And while it may not have been for the reasons that the brand originally intended, it has done just that.

