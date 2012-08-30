This Ad Man Turned Drag Queen Turned Goat Farmer Will Star On The Amazing Race—Today's Ad Brief

Josh Kilmer-Purcell and his goat.

Photo: Youtube Screengrab

JWT creative director Josh Kilmer-Purcell will compete on the 21st season of the Amazing Race with his partner, Brent Ridge. Kilmer-Purcell has already had quite the illustrious career. The ad man—who worked for several agencies including TBWA/Chiat/Day, SS+K, and JWT—is also known to some as a drag queen named Aqua, whose costume includes breast-like orbs containing live goldfish. (PETA once protested his use of live animals). More recently, Kilmer-Purcell expanded his career to part-time goat farmer with his partner for The Cooking Channel’s reality show, The Fabulous Beekman Boys. (The goats invaded JWT one day last year). The Amazing Race is just another notch for Kilmer-Purcell.To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Andy Warhol’s iconic silk screen paintings of Campbell’s condensed soup, the company is releasing limited edition cans of Warhol-inspired tomato soup—each can also features a Warhol quote. You can buy one of the 1.2 million specially designed cans for 75 cents at Target starting Sunday.



Here’s McKinney’s first spot for Subway—starring a singing egg.

Digiday asks why there are so few female creative directors in advertising.

Razorfish Health and Publicis Healthware International have teamed up to form Razorfish Healthware.

Dallas Cowboys’ Quarterback Tony Romo released an ad campaign for Starter in which he discusses the pressure he and his teammates are under to win a championship.

There’s now a way for advertisers to track competitors’ mobile ad campaigns. What Runs Where, which tracked online ads, acquired Mobile Ad Spy, making this technology possible.

Best Buy has the most effective back-to-school campaign by a long shot, says analytics firm Ace Metrix. The runner-up was Lysol. This is quite the contrast with last year’s winner: Microsoft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.