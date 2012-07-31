Slighted Go Daddy Girl Danica Patrick Has Joined A New Company

Laura Stampler
danica patrick

It looks like Nationwide Insurance has swooped up race car driver Danica Patrick as its new spokesperson after Go Daddy left her high and dry to launch a more “serious” advertising campaign—that ended up featuring just as much cleavage as the old spots.

Although Patrick isn’t wearing a tank top as a Nationwide Girl, the insurance provider still managed to poke at her sex appeal.

As Patrick rattles off facts about vanishing deductibles, Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes a cameo presenting the world with “Danica’s cell”—480-388-0988.

Like any thorough reporter, we decided to give the number a call, which goes to Danica’s alleged voicemail urging callers to check out Nationwide’s JoinTheNation.com.

But don’t worry, a lucky few will actually get a call back from Patrick. The voicemail continues, “If you’d rather leave me a message with your thoughts on how I could get Dale back, that’d be great. If I like your idea, I might just personally return your call.”

Sympathy goes to the intern who has to check those messages.

Watch the ad here:

