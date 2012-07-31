Slighted Go Daddy Girl Danica Patrick Has Joined A New Company

It looks like Nationwide Insurance has swooped up race car driver Danica Patrick as its new spokesperson after Go Daddy left her high and dry to launch a more “serious” advertising campaign—that ended up featuring just as much cleavage as the old spots.



Although Patrick isn’t wearing a tank top as a Nationwide Girl, the insurance provider still managed to poke at her sex appeal.

As Patrick rattles off facts about vanishing deductibles, Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes a cameo presenting the world with “Danica’s cell”—480-388-0988.

Like any thorough reporter, we decided to give the number a call, which goes to Danica’s alleged voicemail urging callers to check out Nationwide’s JoinTheNation.com.

But don’t worry, a lucky few will actually get a call back from Patrick. The voicemail continues, “If you’d rather leave me a message with your thoughts on how I could get Dale back, that’d be great. If I like your idea, I might just personally return your call.”

Sympathy goes to the intern who has to check those messages.

Watch the ad here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.