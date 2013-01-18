This Ad Featuring Mila Kunis Had Just Been Banned In Britain

Photo: Rodial

This ad for Rodial skin cream (click to enlarge), featuring an image of Mila Kunis from an Esquire magazine photo shoot, has been banned in the U.K.The Advertising Standards Authority, the British regulator of ads, ordered that the ad never appear again after a complaint that it was misleading.



The ASA said “evidence was not presented to demonstrate the implied efficacy claims for the product or that Mila Kunis had achieved the look featured in the photo as a result of using the product, we concluded that the ad was misleading.”

The ad said, “Get a body to die for with 50% off body sculpture for 24 hours … Get Mila Kunis’ Esquire look with this intensive formula that helps reduce the appearance of cellulite fast.”

It’s not clear whether the image was used with Kunis’ permission.

