Meet 3 Ad Execs Who Proposed To Their Girlfriends Via Adorkable Web Marketing Techniques

When colleagues of Erica Plotkin, a digital associate media director in the New York office of The Martin Agency, told her that her clients’ banner ads weren’t functioning properly on BBC.co.uk, she discovered these banner ads on the page in question:



Martin ad salesman Scott Sklar persuaded account exec Kendra Kuehnle to rig the page. Then Sklar walked in wearing a tux and carrying roses, followed by two violinists. He got down on one knee … and she said yes.

