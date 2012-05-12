Meet 3 Ad Execs Who Proposed To Their Girlfriends Via Adorkable Web Marketing Techniques

When colleagues of Erica Plotkin, a digital associate media director in the New York office of The Martin Agency, told her that her clients’ banner ads weren’t functioning properly on BBC.co.uk, she discovered these banner ads on the page in question:
Martin ad salesman Scott Sklar persuaded account exec Kendra Kuehnle to rig the page. Then Sklar walked in wearing a tux and carrying roses, followed by two violinists. He got down on one knee … and she said yes.
Len Kendall, a digital director at Golin Harris, asked Buzzfeed readers to Photoshop a meme of him proposing to his girlfriend, Katie, and tag it #SayYesKatie.
(Translation for non-nerds: He posted this photo of himself on one knee and asked people to edit him into the web's best-known viral image jokes--cats, Yoda, sloths, etc.)
People responded in the hundreds.
Luckily, Katie said yes.
All Things Digital associate editor Drake Martinet just proposed to Stacy Green, Mashable's vp/marketing and communications, through the ad nerd's over-used medium of choice: an infographic.
It was Valentine's Day, and--admittedly--it's cute. She said yes, BTW.
Here's what Martinet came up with after he 'ran the numbers.'
