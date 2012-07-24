This Ad Agency Just Replaced Its Entire Client Work Portfolio With ... Cat GIFs

Mullen, the Boston-based ad agency that has worked for Barnes & Noble, JetBlue and Zappos, just replaced its online client work index with a bunch of goofy animated GIFs of cats doing cute things.



Each cat file links through to actual work for real clients. But doesn’ the stunt suggest that a funny clip of half-a-dozen kittens battling a Roomba might be more interesting than a Planet Fitness case study.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: Mullen

Related:

Check Out BBDO’s Intern Trading Cards

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.