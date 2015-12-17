This ad agency is behind the best company holiday card of 2015

Each year, the French advertising agency holding group Publicis Groupe sends out a holiday greetings card in the form of a video to staff, investors, clients, and other friends of the show.

Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy has starred in each video displaying his somewhat surprisingly adept comic acting skills.

This year, Lévy has stepped it up a gear. We haven’t seen every holiday video sent around by companies this year, this has to rank somewhere near the top.

It starts innocuously enough: Lévy sits in the board room, talking about the previous year. He tells us not to expect “anything funny, or any technological tricks.”

But then a tempting-looking “Skip Maurice” button appears.

If you skip Maurice, you get the ads! With Maurice in them!

First he interrupts a yogurt commercial (while still continuing with his spiel about the company’s various challenges and achievements in 2015.)

Next, he interrupts a washing powder ad (he spilled some yogurt on his shirt, you see.)

Then he plays a glamorous shampoo model.

He makes a convincing toothpaste model.

He even pops his head out of the plug hole during a washing liquid ad.

Come to think of it, all of these ads could have been commercials for consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble — the huge multi-billion dollar media-buying client Publicis Groupe lost to rival Omnicom earlier this month. Could this ad serve as tongue-in-cheek reference to suggest that all is not lost?

Whatever way, the video has already been viewed thousands of times since it was released on Wednesday morning and is sure to spread some festive cheer.

