This Ad Agency Makes Bad Interns Sleep In A Dungeon

Brussels ad agency Mortierbrigade has come up with an ingenious way to get the best work possible from their interns: good interns get to live in a royalty suite, and bad interns are kept in a dungeon-like basement.Or so the shop claims (it didn’t return a message seeking comment).



In December, the small shop announced the opening of Mortierbrigade Hotel, a building next door to the company’s office meant to house international interns. Interns start out on the ground floor, known as the Tent for Two, complete with “sleeping bags, bugs and a malfunctioning shower.” If they work hard enough, they can make their way upstairs to the Cabin in the Woods, in which they are invited to “watch a wooden movie from our James Wood DVD collection.”, Above that is the Royal Suite.

Bad interns, however, suffer a worse fate: the basement. “You might have to fight a few rats for it but don’t worry,” the website spouts, “it still beats working in your dad’s insurance company.”

The rationale?

“With our own hotel, we can get great international input from the new creative generation, which is great for us, and our clients. And the trainees have a nice place to stay, night and day,” partner and creative director Jens Mortier told Ads of the World. “After that they might get hired, and make enough to afford their own place.”

The Mortierbrigade Hotel’s hilarious website offers faux room reviews from David Ogilvy, Erik Vervroegen, Lee Clow, Johan Kramer, and even Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

Other amenities include dining and going out guides based on what floor interns are staying at. Interns in the tent, for example, are pointed towards eating at Ikea—”If you want to eat something sterile for a change … The only downside is there’s always one food missing from the plate”—and sightseeing at Rue Aarschot, the longest prostitution street in Europe. Or the donkeys in the Josapaht Park.

The agency has done work for Deutsche Bank, Levis, and Ebay.

One of Mortierbrigade’s past campaigns for Belgian telco Scarlet employed similar irreverent humour. The “One Weekend Off” promotion asked participants to forego televisions, phones, and computers over Christmas for the chance to win a new phone, TV, or computer. Mortierbrigade then tried to disqualify the 3,000 participating families by calling them at home (900 answered) and sending emails (1,500 opened the messages).

