This Ad Agency Asked, What Happens When People Step Into An Elevator And Witness A Murder?

Jim Edwards

To promote the crime thriller “Dead Man Down,” ad agency Thinkmodo decided to stage a (fake) murder in an elevator and video people’s reactions as the doors open.

There’s a bit of a trend in this type of shock-vertising: Nivea recently ambushed an innocent woman in a German airport by making her think she had been mistaken for a terrorist suspect; and a promotion for “The Last Exorcism Part II” had hair salon customers screaming at a “ghost” in the mirrors.

In the elevator experiment, it turns out that humanity repeatedly screams and/or runs away. Often, though, have-a-go heroes jump into the lift and begin bashing the perp.

Cynical but effective:

 

Hat tip to Gawker.

