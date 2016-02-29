This actress's Oscars dress looks straight out of 'Beauty and the Beast'

As celebrities descend on the Oscars red carpet for the 88th annual Academy Awards, one dress everyone is talking about so far is worn by best supporting actress nominee Alicia Vikander.

The Swedish actress, nominated for her role in “The Danish Girl,” showed up in a gorgeous yellow Louis Vuitton gown. People can’t stop pointing out how she’s channeling Belle from the Disney classic movie “Beauty and the Beast.”

Seriously though, Alicia Vikander is a modern day Belle tonight! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HRz6Micfcr — Disney Style (@DisneyStyle) February 29, 2016

omg Alicia looks like a Disney princess… she looks like Belle!!! — Natalie (@wednesdaydreams) February 28, 2016

Here’s Belle from the animated movie:

And here’s Vikander:

Photo: Getty Images.

Photo: Getty Images.

Even her hair matches the Disney princess.

Photo: Getty Images.

Here they are side by side:

This article was originally published on Tech Insider. Read the original here.

