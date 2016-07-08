This actress raised $200,000 for Alton Sterling's family in just 9 hours

The death of Alton Sterling at the hands of Louisiana police officers has left many Americans feeling outraged and helpless — but writer and actress Issa Rae found a meaningful way to help the grieving family.

After hearing about Sterling’s death, Rae (best known for her work on “Awkward Black Girl“ and “Insecure“) had the idea to set up a college scholarship fund for Sterling’s five children, Vulture reports. She got in touch with the family’s lawyer and set up a GoFundMe page with a fundraising goal of $200,000. Thanks to thousands of backers, the campaign met its goal in just 9 hours.

$200k in 9 hours. When we unite we are amazing. I am so proud of us. Thank u for thinking of #AltonSterling‘s kids: https://t.co/3jzH7yRBMc

— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 7, 2016

As of this writing, more than 11,000 backers have contributed more than $300,000 to the Sterling children. On Twitter, Rae stressed that 100% of the money raised goes directly to the family. The GoFundMe is still accepting donations, and you can make one right here.

