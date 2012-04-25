Watch This Acne-Scarred Teen Transform Into A Flawless Model

Cassandra Bankson is a 19-year-old model whose face can be seen in magazine pages and in her extremely popular YouTube videos.



But underneath her flawlessly applied makeup, Bankson is hiding severe acne—her YouTube videos show millions of people how to help hide their own blemishes with makeup tips.

Her videos have been so helpful that they now garner around six million hits.

But it hasn’t been an easy road.

Bankson left school after bullying from classmates about her skin and instead completed high school as an independent study. This allowed the teen much more time to try out new beauty products, routines and tricks that Bankson now shares with her millions of viewers.

Bankson’s most popular video to date is one in which she documented her complete transformation, from a fresh, acne-ridden face to a fully made up model.

“I was crying before I filmed the video and it didn’t go up for four months until after I filmed it,” Bankson said while appearing this week on “Today.” “I always wanted to help people but it wasn’t until my boyfriend actually told me, ‘You’ve always wanted to help people. This is how you can do it; it’s your duty.'”

Almost seven million hits later, Bankson’s courage has paid off.

