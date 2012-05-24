This Abandoned French Village Was Finally Sold To A Korean Photographer For $663,000

Photo: Sky News

A deserted French village that made global news a few months ago for not being able to find a buyer has finally been sold to a U.S.-based Korean photographer for just €520,000 ($663,000), The Local reports.Courbefy, with its 19 buildings — including a village hall, family homes, a swimming pool, stables, and tennis courts — has been deserted since 2008, when the bank repossessed it from its former owner, who went bankrupt while trying to convert it into a holiday village.



Photographer Ahae won out in the auction against Dutch TV giant Endemol, which wanted to film a reality TV show in the village, and a Belgian firm that wanted to build a retirement home there, according to AFP. Ahae says he wants to set up an “environmental, artistic and cultural” project in the village, according to his representative at the auction.

Courbefy is classified as a historic monument, sitting 1,800 feet above sea level. When the first attempt to auction off the village was a fail, the story was picked up by the press, attracting investors from as far off as Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

Locals hope the sale will revitalize the local economy. “I am reassured that the village has finally be sold and if the [buyer’s] project is still unclear, I’m convinced it will recreate life and stimulate the economy. There will be jobs,” the mayor of neighbouring Saint-Nicolas Courbefy, Bernard Guilhem, told The Telegraph.

