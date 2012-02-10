This A-List Actress Was Just Cast As Princess Diana

AP



Naomi Watts will go from Marilyn Monroe to the Princess of Wales.According to Deadline, the Academy award nominated actress has landed the lead role of Princess Diana in Ecosse Films’ “Caught in Flight.”

The film will chronicle the last two years of Diana’s life as both a humanitarian and campaigner.

“It is such an honour to be able to play this iconic role – Princess Diana was loved across the world, and I look forward to rising to the challenge of playing her on screen,” Watts said in a statement.

The film is currently set to debut next year.

Next, Watts is set to star alongside Ewan McGregor in the drama “The Impossible,” while her biopic “Blonde” is slated for later this year.

