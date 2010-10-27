This $99 Android Tablet Is What The CrunchPad Was Supposed To Be All Along

Photo: Walgreens

When TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington first dreamed up the CrunchPad in 2008, he was hoping for a “dead simple web tablet” for around $200.Is this finally it? (For half the $200 he was aiming for?)



Meet the Maylong M-150, which is now available from the Walgreens website for $99. (Yes, Walgreens. Weird.)

The device runs a year-old version of Android, has a 7-inch screen, and borrows the Internet Explorer logo for its web browser. Wacky! (More specs here.)

It’s definitely cheap, and seems like it should be crappy, but we’re not sure what it’s capable of, or even what it looks like. From this image, the hardware looks EXACTLY like an Apple iPad, just stretched a bit. It looks like someone just took the iPad and stretched it in Photoshop, and then stuck a crappy screenshot of an operating system on top of it.

If it’s functional, this could actually be the “dead simple web tablet” that Arrington was hoping for. But it’s also possible that it’s complete garbage. We’re eager to see if it actually works.

Anyone going to order one of these?

(Via The Digital Reader.)

Read: Here’s What Next Year’s iPad Will Look Like

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.