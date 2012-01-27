This 966-Calorie Burger Has Been Declared The 'Height Of Irresponsibility'

Burger King is getting slammed by health critics in the UK over a high-calorie burger, reports the Daily Mail (via The Consumerist)



The offending menu item is its new Smoked Bacon & Cheddar Double Angus burger, which packs 966 calories and 58 grams of fat.

Here’s what Tam Fry, a spokesperson for the National Obesity Forum, had to say about it (to the Daily Mail):

“This horrendous burger is a graphic illustration of where the government’s obesity strategy has gone wrong … This burger is the height of irresponsibility and, if left unfettered, the food industry will do nothing to help stem the current obesity epidemic.”

Now, the burger and all the accompanying outrage are being picked up by media outlets all over.

But is that necessarily a bad thing?

On the surface, it would seem like a big PR problem for Burger King. But the fact is, nobody goes to a Burger King to eat anything healthy anyway.

So it’ll probably work out for Burger King, since it’s now getting massive publicity for the item — much more than it would have gotten through a regular ad campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.