This Russian-made Mustang look-alike is really a Tesla Model S in disguise — take a closer look

Aviar Motors Aviar R67 rendering.

Aviar Motors is a Russian electric-vehicle startup that’s building what it calls the “quickest muscle car on the road.”

The R67, as it’s called, sports a carbon-fibre body that looks just like a late-1960s Mustang.

Behind that retro facade, however, you’ll find the electric motors, gearboxes, and battery of a Tesla Model S.

Aviar says the R67 has 840 horsepower, a range of 315 miles, and a ridiculous 0-to-62-mph time of 2.2 seconds.

Drivers in the market for a quick electric car with a Mustang badge can get one straight from the manufacturer in the form of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover. But if you’re looking for a battery-powered sports car that’s a bit more true to the original Mustangs of the 1960s, one electric-vehicle startup may have your answer.

Aviar Motors, a Russian company, is developing a two-seater that fits that exact niche. Dubbed the R67, the car blends old-school looks with modern technology and performance. It bears an uncanny resemblance to the 1967 Mustang fastback, but shares nearly all of its guts with the Tesla Model S.

Promising 840 horsepower and a 0-to-62-mph time of 2.2 seconds, Aviar claims its R67 will be the “quickest muscle car on the road.” We’ll have to wait and see just how quick the R67 truly is, but for now, you can learn a bit more about it below.

Russia-based Aviar Motors is developing what it claims to be “the quickest muscle car on the road,” and it may just be the perfect set of wheels for lovers of both classic muscle and cutting-edge electric vehicles.

The retro-looking R67 brings together timeless, mid-century automotive design with modern electric performance — and that’s precisely the point.

According to Aleksey Rachev, Aviar’s founder, the company “tried to catch the spirit of the legendary cars of the ’60s and rethink it in a modern way.”

In that pursuit, Aviar has essentially designed what looks like a 1960s muscle car and plopped it onto a Tesla platform.

With its tri-bar tail lights and muscular design, the R67’s carbon-fibre body is unmistakably modelled off of 1967 Mustang fastback.

Inside, however, the car shares a lot with a Model S.

The R67’s 100-kWh battery, motors, gearbox, suspension, and electronics are all built by Tesla.

Its 17-inch touchscreen appears straight off of a Model S, and its pop-out door handles look that way as well.

Aviar fitted one motor to each axle, giving the muscle car all-wheel drive.

Thanks to that Tesla powertrain, Aviar claims the R67 has 840 horsepower and hits 62 mph in 2.2 seconds.

That would make it quicker to 60 mph than the Model S on which it’s based.

Aviar says the car tops out at roughly 155 mph and travels right around 315 miles on a charge.

And, since the R67 is essentially a Model S in disguise, drivers will be able to charge up their R67 using Tesla’s Supercharger network.

To better mimic the experience of driving a classic Mustang, Aviar included an external sound system that “simulates the operation of the classic V8 engine.”

The car also rides on adaptive air suspension and boasts an integrated spoiler that pops up at 75 mph.

Plus, the R67 will come equipped with Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assistance system …

… and plenty of other conveniences you wouldn’t find in a classic muscle car, such as dual-zone climate control, a backup camera, and WiFi.

There’s no word yet as to a release date or pricing, but it’s safe to say that a Model S would likely be the cheaper option.

