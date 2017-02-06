This 8 course bundle will teach you how to build websites from the ground up

The tech boom opened the floodgates for countless high-paying web careers — one of them being UI/UX design. Pick up the UI/UX Professional Designer Bundle, and you can catalyse your career in this high-demand field with over 30 hours of training in HTML, CSS, and more.
Featuring eight courses, this collection will walk you through the essentials, showing you how to create responsive websites and layouts from the ground up. You’ll learn how to create web layouts efficiently, build stellar user interfaces, and ultimately understand what goes into a site or app that keeps users returning for more.
The UI/UX Professional Designer Bundle is available for $52 AUD [$39 USD] — that’s more than 90% off its usual retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
