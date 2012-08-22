This Car Ad Stars 6 Of The Scariest Facelifts Fails Ever

To celebrate the Smart Fortwo’s new look, the smart car company joined forces with BBDO Proximity Berlin to create an ad that features six other drastic—and mildly terrifying—facelifts.



The tagline reads: “There is an exciting new face lift in town.” (Watch the spot at the bottom of the page).

In case you needed evidence that it might not be the best move for the Fortwo model to be associated with these overly enhanced faces …

Here’s exhibit A:

Photo: fortwo ad

Exhibit B:

Photo: fortwo ad

Exhibit C:

Exhibit D:

Photo: fortwo ad

(In case you needed a closer look):

Photo: fortwo ad

Exhibit E:

Photo: fortwo ad

And Exhibit F:

Photo: fortwo ad

That last one is of Amanda Lepore, a famous transgender icon who has modelled for companies including M.A.C. makeup.

Here’s the actual commercial:

What do you think? Does it make you want to buy a car?

