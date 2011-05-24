This $60 Million Private Jet Might Be The World's Most Expensive Piece Of Street Art

Photo: courtesy Bombardier

Last month we told you about the Italian painter who turned a Piaggio P.180 Avanti into an art installation.Now as part of a partnership between private jet charter and ownership firm VistaJet and Bombardier Aerospace, acclaimed street artist RETNA has hand-painted a unique work of art on the tail of a VistaJet Global Express XRS.



The $60 million luxury aircraft, an ultra long range corporate and VIP high speed wonder, will be the new star of VistaJet’s fleet of 31 private jets.

Drawing from a wide array of influences including gang graffiti, Asian calligraphy, Incan and Egyptian hieroglyphics, and Hebrew and Arabic script, RETNA’s vision is designed to be a new and unique “international visual language.

The high-flying work of art was just officially unveiled at EBACE 2011 in Geneva.

The project comes on the heels of VistaJet’s and Bombardier’s sponsorship of RETNA’s “Hallelujah World Tour,” presented by Andy Valmorbida and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, which launched in New York in February and will continue throughout the year in cities including London and Hong Kong.

