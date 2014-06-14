This $US50 Service Will Set Your Tinder Game On Fire

As the weekend rolls in, meeting that special someone just got a little bit easier. All you need is the Tinder app and 50 bucks.

You’ve probably already heard of Tinder, the ubiquitous dating app, but you may not know about TinderUs, an online consulting company for Tinder users nationwide. For a mere $US50, TinderUs will help you pick the right photos, shape up your tagline, and choose your main image (they claim this matters a lot).

Why would someone hire a consultant to help them Tinder? I give you Joshua, who tried to text 32 of his Tinder matches at the same time. The world needs Tinder consultants to stop people like Joshua from doing something so bone-headed.

The service has also marketed itself toward users who haven’t had as much luck finding matches, especially men. Their website promises “Consultation on your flirting skills, including how to start a conversation and how to ask a girl out on a date on Tinder.”

Included in TinderUs’ fee is advice on how to flirt and what to opening lines to use, both of which are pretty important for Tinder’s straightforward UI.

TinderUs does all of their consulting via Facebook chat, naturally. The company set their Facebook page up two days ago, so the jury is out as to whether the TinderUs can deliver on its promises. If you’ve already used the service, please let us know!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.