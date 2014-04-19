This Futuristic Looking 3D-Printed Cast Could Finally Make Having A Broken Arm Look Cool

While your friends may not be able to sign this cast, it sure looks a huge improvement on the old one. This new 3D-printed alternative kind of looks like a black plastic spider web wrapped around your arm and it uses an ultrasound device to make your broken bone heal faster.

Oh, and it also doesn’t get as itchy and smelly as traditional casts.

This past Tuesday, the Osteoid Medical cast won the A’Design Award in the 3D Printed Forms and Products Design category. The cast, which was designed by Deniz Karasahin, allows for better ventilation and is slimmer and lighter. It’s customised for each individual’s arm.

And if that isn’t enough, it’s also environmentally friendly.

When connected to a low intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) bone stimulator system for 20 minutes a day, the Osteoid Medical cast will reduce the time of the healing process up to 38%, and increase the heal rate up to 80% in “non-union” fractures where the bones are completely separated, according to the design’s page on the A’Design site.

Yes, this cast is still just a design, but seems like this could finally make having a broken arm look cool.

