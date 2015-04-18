This $38 million home sold by the former Multiplex boss is 2015's most expensive Australian property

Double Bay in Sydney is sometimes referred to disparagingly as “Double Pay”.

This week a house owned by former Multiplex chief Andrew Roberts became the most expensive residential property sale in Australia after changing hands for $38 million, according to Domain.

That isn’t the first property record with Roberts’ name on it.

Last year he bought Bondi Pacific, the luxury double-penthouse on Bondi Beach for $25 million – the most expensive apartment in Australia (up until this week).

The Gladswood Gardens property also smashed local records, with the previous biggest sale in Double Bay topping out at $12.6 million in 2013.

Here’s a look at the stunning waterfront property as listed on Domain.

The five-bedroom family home has over 55 metres of prestige water frontage, offering stunning views of Double Bay. The north facing property comes completed a private jetty, mooring, boat store and infinity pool. Set on 1145 square metres, the house is surrounded with beautiful outdoor garden and entertaining areas. With 270º views from all floors, alfresco terraces and courtyards backing onto the harbour this property offers world class luxury. The fusion decor of glass, limestone, bronze, teak and French oak, gives the property a light, open feel. It has multiple formal and informal living rooms... This contemporary architectural masterpiece combines sophistication with warmth and a family-friendly layout. It's other facilities include a home gym, games room, library and study. Did we mention it also had an exquisite cellar and wine tasting room? There are five bedrooms, as well as a separate staff suite. All which have limestone ensuites, of course, and another separate bathrooms in case the first five weren't enough. To top it all off the property also has heated pool, secure driveway and four car garage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.