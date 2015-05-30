This $36 million Idaho ranch is the secluded getaway of your dreams

estately.comThe waterfall begins at the infinity pool’s vanishing point.
Thunder Ranch at Bottle Bay is a nature lover’s dream home.
Sitting on over 48 acres of land, 7095 Bottle Bay Road in Sagle, Idaho promises scenic views and an escape from reality.
And for $US36 million, the most expensive home on the Idaho real estate market can be all yours.
A gate surrounds acres of land adorned with artifacts and sculptures, not to mention a helipad, barn, and stable.
Constructed in 2008 of natural stone and wood, the main residence is full of character and charm -- and seven fireplaces!
Connected to the hearth room is the spacious kitchen, with a whopping four ovens and a deluxe grill- and cook-top station.
In addition to four bedrooms, including the master suite, the main house features a library, casual study, and seven bathrooms.
Off the main house there's a caretaker house, casita, guest ranch, guest house, and stable with owner's quarters. You can literally invite ALL of your friends over.
The property also has a fitness center. Combine this with the pool and your excuses not to exercise diminish.
But the real beauty of the ranch is outside, where you can drink in lake views poolside, soak in the hot tub, catch some shut-eye on the covered porch, or relax on the open patio.
For those who truly want to get lost in nature's glory, there's a summer lakeside retreat with tents like you've never seen before.
These tents are far from ordinary. They are furnished and wired with electricity, so even prissy non-campers will feel at ease.
For a true summer lakeside experience, head over to the custom docks and rip around on your boat or jet-ski.
The ranch is huge but its design is totally cohesive. It's all about the serenity of the great outdoors.
