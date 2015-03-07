F1's Fernando Alonso woke up after a crash and thought he was 13

Wikimedia Commons Fernando Alonso is 33, not 13.

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso was in a crash last month in Spain.

He sustained a concussion in the accident and, according to the Huffington Post (via the Spanish newspaper El Pais), woke up at the hospital “believing that it was the year 1995.”

He knew his name, but thought that he was a 13-year-old who hoped to become an F1 racer at some point.

Alonso is reportedly now fully recovered, but he isn’t going to be racing in Formula One’s season opener in Australia.

According to the HuffPo, “Alonso suffered retrograde amnesia post-crash, which is said to not be unusual in patients who have suffered from a severe concussion.”

Alonso switched recently from Ferrari to McLaren, as Ferrari shakes up its Formula One team for the 2015 campaign.

