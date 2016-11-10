This 33-year-old newspaper clipping proves the claims and motivations in election campaigns remain the same in 2016

Picture: Getty Images

Yesterday, as it became clear the US was about to choose a president running on a platform characterised by racial tension and job fears, I was lighting a barbecue.

I had no newspaper in the house. Strangely, that’s something I still get caught out by, despite nearly a decade as a digital journalist.

But I knew there was a couple in the shed, which the former owner hadn’t cleaned out, and a 1983 edition of the Launceston Examiner which came to hand at that particular moment.

Pages 1, 3 and 5 were sacrificed, and I saved the rest for reading while waiting for the chicken sausages. I can’t resist reading old newspapers. Really old ones, with ads for new cars under $4000 and stories about futuristic electronic mail systems.

And of all the days for me to be lighting a barbecue with a yellowing, crunchy newspaper fetched from the shed, I chose this day, and the first headline I saw on the first page I read was this:

Picture: The Launceston Examiner, April 18, 1983

The whole story is below, but here’s the background.

In 1983, Bernard Epton was aiming to become Chicago’s first Jewish and first Republican mayor since 1931.

Epton faced a huge uphill battle. The GOP just didn’t take winning Chicago seriously – candidates from clowns to fish-canners had lined up in previous years.

No one believed he stood a chance, even his own party.

While the Democrat incumbent had a near $US10 million warchest, the RNC offered Epton $US50,000.

So he used his own money and started out on a simple platform with broad appeal – “Revitalize the city’s schools, industries and neighborhoods — and cut crime.“

Sound familiar?

Unlike Trump, Epton didn’t win. But not by much – 1.2 million votes were cast and Epton missed out by just 40,000.

He received just 3% of the votes from Chicago’s African-American population, which many would put down to the fact the other choice was liberal African-American Democrat Harold Washington.

But one very obvious reason, again, in hindsight, for Epton’s unexpected success was that he tapped into something ugly – protecting white America.

His slogan was: “Before it’s too late.”

Too late for what? Epton later claimed his slogan referred to Chicago’s financial problems.

Yes, after the election was over, Epton blamed his loss on the media for painting him as racist in a “dirty campaign” against him. Again, something we would have seen a lot of today if yesterday’s result went the other way.

He even claimed later he was “uncomfortable” with the racial elements of the campaign as he had been an active participant in the Civil Rights Movement in the ’60s.

But, as Chicago Sun-Times reporter Mike Royko wrote, in the piece that just happened to drop onto the ground in front of me yesterday, Epton did little to save himself from the public perception of him that very nearly saw him beat a Democrat for the first time in more than 30 years.

Epton nearly caused a huge upset, by giving a dangerous, intolerant zeitgeist bubbling away under the surface in Chicago a chance to materialise into a government.

The parallels, even from 33 years ago, are undeniable. In fact, it can be argued a huge Latino vote against Epton was all that sunk him.

On the flipside, it was Epton who played the man, focusing on Washington’s failure to file income tax returns as an indication of what kind of a person he was.

And it was Washington pushing for jobs in an economic downturn. Only this time, in 2016, the “Epton” side got up.

Here’s the article:

Picture: The Launceston Examiner, April 18, 1983

Washington went on to win another mayoral term in 1987, but died of a heart attack in office 1987, aged 65. Epton died of a heart attack less than three weeks later, aged 66.

It took another 24 years for Chicago to elect its first Jewish mayor, Rahm Emanuel, who still serves in the post today.

The more people change, the more they stay the same.

That’s a hard lesson, but it might also just have to be the starting point everyone has to accept – especially the media, traditional and social – before we can truly start to get along.

