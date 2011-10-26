This $300,000 T-Shirt may be the Best Thing you buy this X’mas

The best part of Xmas (though it is a bit too early to get jolly) is to see a face light up with the joy of receiving a gift. Giving ; cliched though it may sound , is the best part about Christmas. Though we wont argue on the occasional Xbox 360 headed our way.



With the worst humanitarian crisis in the world currently unfolding in the Horn of Africa, Threadless, BBH New York and the U.S. Fund for UNICEF have partnered to launch GOOD SHIRTS: a unique clothing line with 100 per cent of the purchase price going to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to support relief efforts in the famine and drought-affected region.

The Good Shirts collection, available today on Threadless, features an innovative pricing structure: each t-shirt costs the exact amount as the urgently needed aid item depicted on the shirt. The shirts feature one of a kind designs created by New York City art collective Christine & Justin Gignac.

While most tees are relatively inexpensive – for instance, the most economical shirt in the line features a foiled mosquito and costs the exact price of three insecticide treated mosquito nets ($18.57) ; the most expensive one is absolutely at the top of the most expensive tees of all time competing with the previous most expensive t-shirt which was a bargain at $50,000 or even the Led Zeppelin tee at $10,000.

But what this tee has which its competition did not is the power to change several lives for the better. It costs $300,000 and features a cargo plane to transport aid. So while gone are the days of doing charity silently and secretly, we usher in the days where you wear your charity on your back in the form of a tee; we are just thankful that those who need the aid are getting it thanks to Threadless and UNICEF (more programs if you wish to donate; not a bad idea considering that UNICEF has saved more children’s lives than any other humanitarian organisation in the world.

Think that $300,000 is too much ? Well, you could still go in for the $75,000 one which promises 100 metric tons of corn soy blend for UNICEF and which still beats those old record holders black and blue!

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.