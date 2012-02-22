An Indian Billionaire Has Built A 30-Story Home To Rival Mukesh Ambani's

Talati & Panthaky Associated



This post originally appeared at Luxpresso.The Ambani’s Antilla seems to have changed forever the dimensions of what a luxury home in Mumbai should be. The latest entrant in the vertigo stakes is JK House, the 30-storied Singhania mansion, which is now ready for fittings. The house in Breach Candy has all the usual trappings of a billionaire’s abode, including six levels of car parking and sprawling apartments for every member of the family.

What stands out, however, is the space that the Singhanias are devoting to their private museum. The repository of the family heirloom and art and artefacts collected over the years, the museum will begin where the parking levels end and will sprawl across two or three floors.

The residential quarters start only thirteen floors up and offer a stunning view of the sea. The ground floor will have a grand entrance lobby, and first and second floors already house a flagship Raymond store. There are pictures on the internet of how the house will look when done, but there isn’t any way of knowing if these are the real deal. What struck us in these pictures was that the house they depict looks similar to the Ambani home, down to its cantilevered hanging gardens.

