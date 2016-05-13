This 29-year-old badass is the flyboarding champion of the world

When 29-year-old Gemma Weston isn’t on movie sets doing stunt work for “The Hobbit” trilogy or “Vikings,” she’s busy being the flyboarding champion of the world. Weston started participating in the stunt-based water sport in 2013, and came in first in the female division at the X Dubai Flyboarding World Cup less than three years later.

