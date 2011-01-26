This 27-Year-Old Is Making $115,000 To Be NYC's Chief Digital Officer

Photo: Rachel Sterne

Rachel Sterne is the new chief digital officer for the city of New York. She got the job yesterday.Her first task is to make sense out of the city’s very popular (27 million uniques!), but pretty much useless Web site.



Sounds like a pretty cool job.

Before this, Rachel founded a citizen news site called GroundReport.com.

Other reasons to be insanely jealous of Sterne:

She’ll make $115,000.

She’s like, super pretty, right?

Her soon-be-husband, Max Haot, is also very handsome.

He’s also the CEO of a popular startup, Livestream.

If you haven’t given up on life after those tidbits, you might want to follow Rachel on Twitter.

Here’s the tech power couple after they got engaged:

Photo: Rachel Sterne

OK, enough gawking by us normal humans. Back to our ordinary lives!

